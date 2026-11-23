'He's On The Outside Now': US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Leaves Door Open For Jensen Huang's Return To Nvidia |

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has opened the door to Jensen Huang returning to Nvidia, softening his earlier call for an outside chief executive. Bessent made the remarks on CBS on Sunday. He did not explicitly endorse Huang's return. He said it would depend on who is ultimately responsible for compliance failures in an ongoing investigation into chip shipments to China.

Reconciling two positions

Bessent had earlier urged Nvidia's board to look outside the company for its next leader. He now sidestepped the apparent clash between that stance and President Donald Trump's public backing of Huang. According to SCMP, he said that he had called for an outsider, but that Huang is now an outsider himself.

Downplaying the scandal

Huang resigned after revelations of an affair with Alice Huang, a businesswoman suspected of spying for Beijing. Huang admitted the affair, and a second one with an Nvidia colleague. Bessent dismissed the focus on the affair as a distraction, according to SCMP. He said he assumed Huang did not know of the espionage allegations. He said Washington's concern is corporate governance.

What Washington wants to know

Bessent said the administration wants to find out whether alleged compliance failures at Nvidia were the work of lower-level "malicious actors" or went all the way to the top. He said US officials had been in touch with Nvidia's temporary management, its lead directors and its lawyers, and wanted answers. He said regulators are examining who oversaw compliance. Bills of lading and financial transfers would leave a clear trail even for informal deals, he added, according to SCMP.

A change of tone

SCMP noted the contrast with Bessent's appearance on Fox News a week earlier. Then he said Nvidia needed a dramatic shake-up led by an outsider. He also questioned whether the company had made potentially illicit sales to China to boost its earnings. SCMP reported that he faulted Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for not blacklisting Megaspeed, the Singapore-based AI computing firm where Alice Huang was previously an executive.

Trump, a petition and the board

Trump pushed for Huang's return on Friday, praising him as one of the most brilliant minds in the world and urging that he get a second chance. He repeated the call on Monday, writing that rehiring Huang would be best for the company and the USA. Huang signalled openness to returning in a social media post last week. A "Stand with Jensen" open letter, which SCMP says has drawn more than 206,100 signatures, asks the board to bring him back while an independent investigation establishes the facts.

The board has resisted. Chairman Harvey Jones has said it will not rehire Huang.