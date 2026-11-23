Billionaire industrialist Elon Musk has welcomed Jensen Huang's return as NVIDIA's Chief Executive Officer, saying that the "mistake has been corrected" after the company's board unanimously reinstated its co-founder. US President Donald Trump also welcomed the decision, calling it the "correct and proper" move.

Reacting to NVIDIA Newsroom's announcement on social media, Musk wrote, "The mistake has been corrected." His remarks came after the technology giant announced that Huang would immediately resume his responsibilities as President and CEO, ending his 11-day absence from the top position.

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Trump backs Huang's reinstatement

US President Donald Trump also backed the board's decision, saying the United States needed Huang's leadership at NVIDIA to ensure the company's success and contribute to the American economy. He added that the US government had no reason to believe Huang's reinstatement posed any national security threat.

The US President further said Attorney General Todd Blanche had confirmed that the government possessed no evidence of Huang engaging in unlawful conduct. However, Trump urged NVIDIA to continue its internal investigation into compliance with US export control regulations.

NVIDIA shares surge after announcement

The development also triggered a sharp rally in NVIDIA shares, which jumped approximately 33% at the opening bell on Monday. The surge appeared to reflect renewed investor confidence following the uncertainty surrounding the company's leadership.

Board approves Huang's return

NVIDIA's board had unanimously approved Huang's reinstatement after discussions with him and consultations with senior US government officials. Chairman Harvey C. Jones said the board was satisfied with Huang's candour and leadership capabilities.

The company's independent investigation into reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation will continue. Huang has agreed to cooperate with the probe.

Why did Huang resign?

Huang stepped down on November 12 following a controversy involving allegations of extramarital relationships, including one with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. The reports triggered concerns about potential national security implications and corporate governance. NVIDIA had initially ruled out reinstating him before reversing its position on November 23.

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