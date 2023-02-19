Facebook, Instagram testing selling blue ticks for $12; launch in Australia, New Zealand this week

For $11.99 per month on the web and $14.99 per month on mobile, Meta is trying premium verification for Facebook and Instagram. A "Meta Verified" account would give users a verified badge, more visibility on the platforms, priority customer assistance, and other benefits, according to an update from Instagram CEO Mark Zuckerberg. This week, the function will launch in Australia and New Zealand; additional nations will follow "soon."

“This week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified — a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support,” Zuckerberg wrote. “This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services," he added.

You must fulfil minimum activity requirements, be at least 18 years of age, and produce a government ID that matches your name and profile picture on Facebook or Instagram in order to sign up to become Meta Verified. The new service is similar to Elon Musk's $8/month Twitter Blue, but Meta points out that it won't affect accounts that have already been verified using the prior standards, such as notability and authenticity.

Those who join up for the service will also receive 100 free stars per month, which can be used as virtual currency to tip Facebook producers, in addition to unique stickers for Stories and Reels.

In addition, Meta states that changing your profile name, username, birthday, or profile photo would require a new verification process and that businesses cannot currently apply for a Meta Verified badge.

The service will cost $19.99 AUD on the online and $24.99 AUD on mobile when it launches in Australia and New Zealand this week, or $23.99 NZD on the web and $29.99 NZD on mobile. The higher price on iOS and Android is perhaps an attempt to make up for the commission that is charged by both Apple and Google on in-app purchases.