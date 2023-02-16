e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAfter massive layoffs at Meta, Mark Zuckerberg's security allowance boosted to $14 million

After massive layoffs at Meta, Mark Zuckerberg's security allowance boosted to $14 million

The decision was made at a time when Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, has cut thousands of jobs and scaled back spending plans for what he has dubbed the "Year of Efficiency."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
After massive layoffs at Meta, Mark Zuckerberg's security allowance boosted to $14 million |
Follow us on

The security allowance awarded to Chief Executive and Co-Founder Mark Zuckerberg and his family had been boosted by $4 million to $14 million, according to Meta Platforms Inc. on Wednesday.

"This increased allowance, together with the costs of Zuckerberg's existing overall security program, are appropriate and necessary under the circumstances," Meta said in a filing.

Decision comes after multiple job cuts announced by Facebook and Instagram

The decision was made at a time when Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, has cut thousands of jobs and scaled back spending plans for what he has dubbed the "Year of Efficiency."

Read Also
Layoff wave: Meta may announce fresh round of layoffs in 'year of efficiency'
article-image

Mark is 16th richest person on Forbes billionaires list

The 38-year-old received roughly $27 million in remuneration in 2021. He is the 16th richest person on the Forbes billionaires list. Meta has not yet revealed his compensation from the previous year.

Last week, The Financial Times reported that Meta had put off finalising the budgets for several teams because it was getting ready to make more job layoffs.

RECENT STORIES

After massive layoffs at Meta, Mark Zuckerberg's security allowance boosted to $14 million

After massive layoffs at Meta, Mark Zuckerberg's security allowance boosted to $14 million

Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 200 points, Nifty around 18100

Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 200 points, Nifty around 18100

Government lowers windfall tax on crude oil, ATF, and diesel exports

Government lowers windfall tax on crude oil, ATF, and diesel exports

Centre allocates ₹4,800 crore budget for 'Vibrant Villages Programme' along northern border, 7 new...

Centre allocates ₹4,800 crore budget for 'Vibrant Villages Programme' along northern border, 7 new...

India's domestic airlines have ordered 1,100 aircraft collectively

India's domestic airlines have ordered 1,100 aircraft collectively