 Apple Event 2025: Apple Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, Watch Ultra 3 Unveiled
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechApple Event 2025: Apple Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, Watch Ultra 3 Unveiled

Apple Event 2025: Apple Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, Watch Ultra 3 Unveiled

Apple has unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch SE 3 at the event in Cupertino. The Apple Watch Series 11 comes with up to 24 hours of battery life and features like hypertension notifications and live translations.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
Apple Event 2025: Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3 Unveiled |

Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the Apple Watch SE 3 at its annual fall event in Cupertino. The Apple Watch Series 11 is said to be the thinnest ever and comes with better battery life, AI live translation, and hypertension notifications. The Apple Watch SE 3 has slightly watered down specs than the Apple Watch Series 11, but is an upgrade from its predecessor.

Apple Watch Ultra 3, on the other hand, comes with satellite connectivity (free for two years), offers up to 42 hours of battery life and is made with recycled titanium.

Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3 price

The new Apple Watch SE 3 is priced at $249, the Apple Watch Series 11 is priced at $399, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is priced at $799. The smartwatches will be available from September 19.

FPJ Shorts
Apple Event 2025: Apple Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, Watch Ultra 3 Unveiled
Apple Event 2025: Apple Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, Watch Ultra 3 Unveiled
Maharashtra Govt Showcases Eco-Friendly Electric Tugboat At JNPT
Maharashtra Govt Showcases Eco-Friendly Electric Tugboat At JNPT
Asia Cup 2025: Azmatullah Omarzai Smashes 3 Consecutive Sixes Against Ayush Shukla In AFG Vs HK Clash; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Azmatullah Omarzai Smashes 3 Consecutive Sixes Against Ayush Shukla In AFG Vs HK Clash; Video
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Peace Along Nepal Border Amid Unrest - VIDEO
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Peace Along Nepal Border Amid Unrest - VIDEO

This is a developing story....

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apple Event 2025: Apple Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, Watch Ultra 3 Unveiled

Apple Event 2025: Apple Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, Watch Ultra 3 Unveiled

Apple Launch Event 2025: AirPods Pro 3 With 2X Better ANC, 10-Hour Battery Life Unveiled

Apple Launch Event 2025: AirPods Pro 3 With 2X Better ANC, 10-Hour Battery Life Unveiled

Amazon Great Indian Festival Start Date Revealed, Prime Users To Get Early Access

Amazon Great Indian Festival Start Date Revealed, Prime Users To Get Early Access

Indian iPhone Buyers Favour Non-Pro Models, Prefer 128GB Storage: Croma Study Reveals

Indian iPhone Buyers Favour Non-Pro Models, Prefer 128GB Storage: Croma Study Reveals

iPhone 17 Series Launch Today: How To Watch Apple Event Live In India

iPhone 17 Series Launch Today: How To Watch Apple Event Live In India