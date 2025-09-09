Apple Event 2025: Apple Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, Watch Ultra 3 Unveiled

Apple Event 2025: Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3 Unveiled |

Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the Apple Watch SE 3 at its annual fall event in Cupertino. The Apple Watch Series 11 is said to be the thinnest ever and comes with better battery life, AI live translation, and hypertension notifications. The Apple Watch SE 3 has slightly watered down specs than the Apple Watch Series 11, but is an upgrade from its predecessor.

Apple Watch Ultra 3, on the other hand, comes with satellite connectivity (free for two years), offers up to 42 hours of battery life and is made with recycled titanium.

Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3 price

The new Apple Watch SE 3 is priced at $249, the Apple Watch Series 11 is priced at $399, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is priced at $799. The smartwatches will be available from September 19.

This is a developing story....