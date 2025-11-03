 GST 2.0 Booster: UPI Sees 20.7 Billion Transactions In October Worth ₹27.28 Lakh Crore
UPI transactions surged 25% year-on-year in October to 20.7 billion, with transaction value rising 16% to ₹27.28 lakh crore, NPCI data showed. Daily averages also increased to ₹87,993 crore. IMPS transactions grew 2% YoY to ₹6.42 lakh crore. Overall, digital payments in India soared, with UPI driving a 35% rise in total transactions in H1 2025.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
GST 2.0 Booster: UPI Sees 20.7 Billion Transactions In October Worth ₹27.28 Lakh Crore | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Amid the GST 2.0 reforms, the unified payments interface (UPI) witnessed 25 per cent transaction count growth (year-on-year) at 20.70 billion in the month of October — along with registering 16 per cent annual growth in transaction amount at Rs 27.28 lakh crore, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data showed on Saturday.

Month-wise too, UPI witnessed a growth in transaction amount, from Rs 24.90 lakh crore in September.

Average daily transaction amount in October stood at Rs 87,993 crore, a significant rise from Rs 82,991 crore in September, the NPCI data showed.

The month of October recorded 668 million average daily transaction counts, up from 654 million registered in September.

In September, the UPI saw 31 per cent transaction count growth (year-on-year) at 19.63 billion — with 21 per cent month-on-month growth in transaction amount at Rs 24.90 lakh crore (in August).

Monthly transactions via instant money transfer (IMPS) went up 2 per cent in October at 6.42 lakh crore (on-year), and up 6 per cent (on-month) from Rs 5.97 lakh crore in September, the data showed.

Daily transaction amount via IMPS stood at Rs 20,709 crore, up from Rs 19,895 crore in September.

Meanwhile, UPI continues to dominate the country’s digital payments landscape, with transactions surging 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to reach 106.36 billion in the first half of 2025, data showed this week.

The total value of these transactions stood at a massive Rs 143.34 lakh crore -- highlighting how deeply digital payments have become a part of everyday life in India, according to Worldline’s India Digital Payments Report (1H 2025).

Person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions grew 37 per cent to 67.01 billion, driven by the “Kirana Effect,” where small and micro businesses have become the backbone of India’s digital economy. India’s QR-based payment network also saw tremendous growth, more than doubling to 678 million by June 2025 -- a 111 per cent rise from January 2024.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

