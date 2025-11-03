 Ola Electric’s October Sales Drop 61% To 16,034 Units As Goa Suspends Operations And Legal Troubles Mount
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechOla Electric’s October Sales Drop 61% To 16,034 Units As Goa Suspends Operations And Legal Troubles Mount

Ola Electric’s October Sales Drop 61% To 16,034 Units As Goa Suspends Operations And Legal Troubles Mount

The drop in sales come as sales in Goa have reportedly been temporarily suspended due to complaints regarding poor after-sales service and delays in receiving registration certificates.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Bhavish Aggarwal-run Ola Electric recorded sales of 16,034 e-scooters in the month of October, marking a 61 per cent decline from 41,843 units sold in the same month last year. | File Pic

Mumbai: Bhavish Aggarwal-run Ola Electric recorded sales of 16,034 e-scooters in the month of October, marking a 61 per cent decline from 41,843 units sold in the same month last year, according to the data from government's Vahan portal on Saturday.

In the month of September, Ola Electric had sold 13,421 units, as per Vahan data.

The drop in sales come as sales in Goa have reportedly been temporarily suspended due to complaints regarding poor after-sales service and delays in receiving registration certificates.

Earlier, shares of the electric-vehicle maker faced significant pressure during the special Muhurat Day trading session on October 21, following reports that senior Ola Electric executives were implicated in the suicide of 38-year-old engineer K. Aravind.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: Brawl Over Chicken Leg Piece Turns Wedding Feast Into Chaos In Bijnor; Video
Uttar Pradesh: Brawl Over Chicken Leg Piece Turns Wedding Feast Into Chaos In Bijnor; Video
High-Voltage Drama Caught On Camera: Jharkhand CO Caught Red-Handed By Wife With His Girlfriend Inside Official Residence In Garhwa
High-Voltage Drama Caught On Camera: Jharkhand CO Caught Red-Handed By Wife With His Girlfriend Inside Official Residence In Garhwa
IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: No Homecoming For Washington Sundar As GT Reject CSK Trade, KL Rahul To KKR Unlikely - Report
IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: No Homecoming For Washington Sundar As GT Reject CSK Trade, KL Rahul To KKR Unlikely - Report
BTSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 1,907 Posts Ends Soon; Check Details Here
BTSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 1,907 Posts Ends Soon; Check Details Here
Read Also
ISRO To Launch GSAT-7R Satellite, Boosting Indian Navy’s Maritime Communication And Surveillance...
article-image

Aravind, a homologation engineer at Ola Electric, allegedly died by suicide on September 28 at his Bengaluru flat. In a 28-page handwritten note, he accused his superiors of continuous workplace harassment and of withholding salary and other financial dues.

During the hearing at the court, advocate Prasanna Kumar, who appeared for the complainant, described Ola Electric as “worse than the East India Company”, alleging severe mistreatment of employees.

He also raised concerns about a transfer of Rs 17.46 lakh to Aravind’s bank account two days after his death, calling it suspicious.

Meanwhile, the defendant's lawyer said that the matter was initially registered as an Unnatural Death Report (UDR), so a new FIR should not have been filed.

Read Also
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Renewed Hiring Push Centred On Artificial Intelligence-Led...
article-image

Ola Electric has denied all allegations, adding that Aravind never raised any formal complaints or grievances about harassment during his employment.

After hearing both sides, the High Court directed the police to continue their investigation fairly but instructed them not to harass the petitioners. The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 17.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Unix Capri 52 & Pontiac 34 Car-Shaped Bluetooth Speakers Launched In India, Priced At ₹2,499

Unix Capri 52 & Pontiac 34 Car-Shaped Bluetooth Speakers Launched In India, Priced At ₹2,499

Ola Electric’s October Sales Drop 61% To 16,034 Units As Goa Suspends Operations And Legal...

Ola Electric’s October Sales Drop 61% To 16,034 Units As Goa Suspends Operations And Legal...

ISRO To Launch GSAT-7R Satellite, Boosting Indian Navy’s Maritime Communication And Surveillance...

ISRO To Launch GSAT-7R Satellite, Boosting Indian Navy’s Maritime Communication And Surveillance...

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Renewed Hiring Push Centred On Artificial Intelligence-Led...

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Renewed Hiring Push Centred On Artificial Intelligence-Led...

Vivo Y19s 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y19s 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications