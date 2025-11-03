Unix Capri 52 & Pontiac 34 Car-Shaped Bluetooth Speakers Launched In India, Priced At ₹2,499

Unix India has launched two new retro-inspired Bluetooth speakers that look like classic cars but pack a punch in sound. The newly launched Capri 52 (XB-U88) and Pontiac 34 (XB-U77) blend nostalgic design with audio tech, delivering 10W output, and up to 6 hours of playtime.These speakers will look like showpieces in your home, untill you pair them with your phone and blast music out of them.

Capri 52 (XB-U88) and Pontiac 34 (XB-U77) price in India

Priced affordably at Rs. 2,499 each, these speakers are up for grabs at major offline retail outlets and on the Unix India website. The Capri 52 comes in vibrant single-tone options—Black, White, Blue, and Red—while the Pontiac 34 sports sleek dual-tone finishes in Red-Black and Blue-White.

Both models feature LED headlights, intricate vintage detailing, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) pairing, dual 5W drivers for bass-heavy immersion, a 1500mAh battery with 1–2 hour Type-C charging, and Bluetooth 5.4 for seamless 10-meter connectivity with your devices.

"These speakers aren't just about sound—they're about injecting personality into everyday spaces," said Imran Kagalwala, Co-Founder of Unix India. "From a desk to a shelf, they spark joy with their charm and make for standout corporate gifts that marry style and smarts."

Capri 52 (XB-U88) specifications

The Capri 52 speaker comes with dual 5W drivers, TWS connectivity, battery life of up to 6 hours of playback on a 1500mAh battery, recharged in 1–2 hours via Type-C. It supports Bluetooth v5.4, and has a retro car silhouette with LED headlights in four bold colors (Black, White, Blue, Red).

Pontiac 34 (XB-U77) specifications

The Pontiac 34 supports multi-input options like TF card, USB, and AUX for diverse playback sources. It has a built-in mic for hands-free calling, comes with dual 5W drivers, and claims to offer 6 hours of battery life from a 1,500mAh pack, with quick 1–2 hour Type-C top-up. The speaker also supports Bluetooth v5.4 conenctivity.