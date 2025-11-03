Vivo Y19s 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y19s 5G has launched in India, featuring a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, and a 6000mAh battery supporting 15W charging. Compared to the earlier Vivo Y19 5G, the Y19s offers a larger 6000mAh battery versus 5500mAh, while retaining the same display size, resolution, processor, and core camera configuration, but adds lower-spec storage options for broader accessibility.

Vivo Y19s 5G Price in India, Availability, and Launch Offers

The Vivo Y19s 5G is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 11,999 for 4GB + 128GB, and Rs. 13,499 for 6GB + 128GB. It is available in Titanium Silver and Majestic Green colors. The device has launched and is currently accessible through offline retail stores, with online availability expected as well.

Vivo Y19s 5G Specifications

The Vivo Y19s 5G features a 6.74-inch LCD display with 1600x720 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 700 nits peak brightness, and 260ppi pixel density, supporting a 70 percent NTSC color gamut.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor (up to 2.4GHz) on a 6nm process with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, paired with 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4X RAM options and 64GB or 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD.

The rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/2.2) and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor (f/3.0) with LED flash, supporting modes like Night, Portrait, Live Photo, Slo-mo, and Time-lapse. The front camera is 5-megapixel (f/2.2).

Vivo Y19s 5G has a 6000mAh battery with 15W wired charging and runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device measures 165.70x76.10x8.09mm and weighs 199g, with additional features like a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and FM radio.