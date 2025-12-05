Air Purifier Sales Surge 30% in India Amid Worsening Air Quality, Croma Data Shows

Dyson Purifier Hot+ Cool Gen 1 air purifiers |

Once considered a luxury commodity, air purifiers are now fast becoming a necessity in India. Demand for air purifiers in India jumped 30 percent year-on-year in 2025, driven by heightened concerns over poor air quality, according to sales figures from Croma, the country's largest electronics retailer.

The Tata Group-owned chain, which operates both online and offline stores, reported the spike based on its nationwide sales data for the year. A single week marked the peak, accounting for 27 percent of Croma's total annual air purifier sales - a period likely tied to seasonal pollution alerts and weather shifts that amplified public awareness.

Delhi bought the highest number of air purifiers

Delhi-NCR dominated the market, with the region responsible for 72 percent of all units sold - nearly three-quarters of the total. Maharashtra trailed at 12 percent, while Karnataka contributed 4 percent, signaling broader adoption beyond the capital as urban pollution spreads.

The data underscores a shift from seasonal buys to year-round essentials, particularly in high-pollution zones. "Air purifiers are no longer viewed as niche or seasonal products; they've become an essential year-round necessity, especially for customers in cities like Delhi-NCR," said a spokesperson for Infiniti Retail, Croma's parent company.

What kind of air purifiers do Indians prefer?

Consumer preferences leaned toward practical and advanced features. HEPA filters, effective at capturing dust, pollen, and mold, remained the most popular, with many opting for models incorporating pre-filters, activated carbon, and UVC LED technology for broader pollutant and odor control.

In terms of aesthetics, white models led with 77 percent of sales, followed by black at 19 percent and metallic shades at 4 percent, reflecting a preference for neutral tones that integrate with home decor.

Affordable air purifiers are more popular

Pricing trends showed affordability as a key driver. The Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 15,000 range captured 49 percent of volume, while the super-premium segment - featuring larger coverage and smart tech - took 36 percent. Market leaders Philips and Dyson together held 84 percent of the category.

About 12 percent of buyers added Croma's ZipCare extended warranty plans, indicating growing investment in device longevity amid rising repair costs.

The findings come as India grapples with its annual air quality crisis, with government indices frequently rating Delhi as the world's most polluted capital. Experts attribute the demand uptick to media coverage of smog episodes and health advisories, prompting proactive household upgrades.

What to look out for before buying an air purifier?

Important things to note before/ after buying an air purifier

There are several air purifier options to choose from. Good brands include Honeywell, Qubo, Coway, Philips, and Dyson. The Atovio portable range is also good.

Before/ after buying any air purifier, these are a few things to note:

- The average annual maintanance cost is about Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 4,000 per year.

- Ensure that the home air purifier offers at least 300-400 square feet coverage range.

- The air purifier you buy should be HEPA H13 or a higher model.

- When AQI goes above 200, keep the air purifier on continuous mode.

- Replace the filter every 6 to 12 months.