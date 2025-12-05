Flipkart Buy Buy Sale 2025 In India Begins: Nothing Phone 3 At ₹49,999, Phone 3a At ₹21,999, More Price Cuts

Flipkart is hosting its Buy Buy sale, a pun on 'bye bye' as 2025 comes to an end. The sale has commenced from today and will go on till December 10. Several OEMs are participating in the sale, with Flipkart offering heavy discounts, bank partnerships, and exchange bonus. Nothing has announced that several of its smartphones are up for grabs at attractive prices during the sale period.

The Nothing Phone 3 is priced at Rs. 49,999, down from its standard Rs. 59,999 launch price. The Nothing Phone 3a is listed at Rs. 21,999, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is priced at Rs. 26,999, and the CMF Phone 2 Pro is priced at Rs. 17,499.

These prices reflect the base sale discounts and do not include additional bank-specific offers, which could shave off more for eligible buyers. Flipkart is promoting 5 percent instant cashback or discounts - up to Rs. 1,000 - on transactions using SBI or Axis Bank credit cards, alongside exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI options on select variants.

Nothing's sub-brand CMF is also seeing cuts on audio and wearables, targeting value-conscious consumers. The CMF Buds 2a earbuds is priced at Rs. 1,899 (from Rs. 2,199). The CMF Buds 2 is priced at Rs. 2,399 (from Rs. 2,699), the CMF Buds 2 Plus at Rs. 2,599, and the CMF Watch Pro 2 smartwatch is priced at Rs. 4,199, available only until December 7.

The discounts underscore Nothing's aggressive push in India's crowded smartphone market, where it has emerged as a disruptor since its 2022 debut. With a focus on minimalist design and community-driven innovation—backed by nearly 10,000 investors—the brand reported being the fastest-growing new entrant in global smartphone and audio sales last year.

Flipkart has teased broader sale perks, including up to Rs. 17,000 off on exchanges for higher-end models. Apart from Nothing phones, Flipkart is offering deals on the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy S25, Motorola Razr 60, and more.