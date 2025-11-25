India’s Air Pollution Crisis: Top Air Purifiers In 2025 For Your Home, Car, & Outdoors

Air pollution is fast becoming one of the biggest problems in India. The Indian government is taking several steps to curb this, including efforts like adoption of electric vehicles, adoption of greener technologies like green hydrogen and solar electricity, and even cloud seeding efforts are ongoing. However, the current situation is severe, and air purifiers are no longer a luxury, but an absolute necessity.

Thankfully, there are multiple air purifier options in the market that help with improving the air quality in the home and in the car, and there are even portable ones for roaming outside. We have listed some of the ones that we think are worth your money.

Top air purifiers in India for the home

1. Honeywell AirTouch P2

This one is a great budget option for the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 18,219 on the company website, it has a real-time PM 2.5 level display, a coverage area of 853 square feet, and is Wi-Fi enabled. It claims to clear up to 99.99% of pollutants and micro-allergens, airborne pollutants including smoke, dust, pollens, VOC (Volatile organic Compounds), viruses and bacteria.

2. Qubo Q1000 air purifier

The Qubo Q1000 is priced at Rs. 19,990 in India. It comes with a coverage area of 1,000 sq ft, has an H13 HEPA fitler, and a filter life of up to 15,000 hours. Qubo offers a one-year warranty on the air purifier.

3. Coway AirMega Aim air purifier

The Coway AirMega Aim is suitable for a medium sized room of 350 sq ft. It offers 360 degree purification, auto-oscillation for easy cleaning, 3-stage air filtration, 2-in-1 air purifier fan, and an AQI indicator as well. It claims to trap 99.99 percent pollutants, and offers 8,500 hours of filter life. It is priced at Rs. 12,499.

4. Dyson Purifier Hot+ Cool Gen 1 air purifiers

If you are looking for a more premium option, then go for the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1. It captures gases and 99.95 percent of pollutants, and is priced at Rs. 56,900. The filter is HEPA H13 graded and can be changed easily.

Top outdoor wearable air purifiers in India

1. Atovio Pebble wearable air purifier

The Atovio Pebble portable air purifier goes around with you and you do not have to wear it over your mouth. This small device, priced at Rs. 3,499, comes with 48 hours of battery life, and fights against PM 2.5 and other micro pollutants. It can be work easily around the neck and is said to cover 35 ft around you.

2. Atovio Nova N99 Mask

This face mask is priced at Rs. 599 only, and helps fight against PM 2.5 and PM10 air pollutants, ensures relief from smoke, blocks airborne dust particles, and shields against virus and bacteria. It is sold in black and grey colour options

Top car air purifiers in India

1. Honeywell Move Pure 4 car purifier

This one is priced at Rs. 6,169 on Amazon India, and is said to come with 3-in-1 filtration, claims to remove 99.99 percent of PM 2.5 and PM10 pollutants. There are two USB ports and is said to be easy to install in the car.

2. Qubo Car Air Purifier Pro

This one is priced at Rs. 3,290 and can fit into your cup stand easily. There is a negative ion technology on board, claims to remove PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants, and has a HEP H13 filter.

3. Philips GoPure GP3601 car air purifier

The Philips GoPure GP3601 car air purifier has a similar design as the Qubo one. It is priced at Rs. 2,990 and claims to capture 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses. It comes with a USB cable, and has a HEPA filter onboard.

Important things to note before buying an air purifier

There are several other air purifier options to choose from, apart from the ones listed above. Good brands include Honeywell, Qubo, Coway, and Dyson. The Atovio portable range is also good.

Before buying any air purifier, these are a few things to note:

- The average annual maintanance cost is about Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 4,000 per year.

- Ensure that the home air purifier offers at least 300-400 square feet coverage range.

- The air purifier you buy should be HEPA H13 or a higher model

- When AQI goes above 200, keep the air purifier on continuous mode

- Replace the filter every 6 to 12 months.