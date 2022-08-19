e-Paper Get App

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma rubbishes divorce rumours after changing surname

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 01:15 PM IST
article-image

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma took to social media to dismiss rumours regarding their relationship and urged fans to put an end to divorce speculation.

The actress posted the message on Instagram after fans took to social media to suggest all is not well between the couple.

The speculation started when the tweaker sent fans into a frenzy with an Instagram post which said, "New Life Loading….'

Dhanashree too had posted a cryptic post on social media recently.

To add to that, the choreographer even changed her surname on social media by dropping 'Chahal', which now reads 'Dhanashree Verma'.

On Thursday (August 18), the spinner took to social media to request fans to not believe in rumours regarding their relationship.

Read Also
Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, actress Dhanashree Verma have not filed for divorce in Punjab court:...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsYuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma rubbishes divorce rumours after changing surname

RECENT STORIES

US: Gandhi statue outside Hindu temple in New York vandalised in possible hate crime, view pics

US: Gandhi statue outside Hindu temple in New York vandalised in possible hate crime, view pics

Goa: 59 lost lives in road mishaps in three months

Goa: 59 lost lives in road mishaps in three months

Here's what NYT said about Manish Sisodia, Delhi education model

Here's what NYT said about Manish Sisodia, Delhi education model

Bihar: Out to survey drought situation, CM Nitish Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing in Gaya

Bihar: Out to survey drought situation, CM Nitish Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing in Gaya

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis attends Dahi Handi celebrations in Ghatkopar

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis attends Dahi Handi celebrations in Ghatkopar