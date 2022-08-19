Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma rubbishes divorce rumours after changing surname

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma took to social media to dismiss rumours regarding their relationship and urged fans to put an end to divorce speculation.

The actress posted the message on Instagram after fans took to social media to suggest all is not well between the couple.

The speculation started when the tweaker sent fans into a frenzy with an Instagram post which said, "New Life Loading….'

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dhanashree too had posted a cryptic post on social media recently.

To add to that, the choreographer even changed her surname on social media by dropping 'Chahal', which now reads 'Dhanashree Verma'.

On Thursday (August 18), the spinner took to social media to request fans to not believe in rumours regarding their relationship.