Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, actress Dhanashree Verma have not filed for divorce in Punjab court: Report

India cricket Yuzvendra Chahal and actress wife Dhanashree Verma recently shared cryptic posts on social media, suggesting all is not good between the couple.
On Wednesday, August 17, Chahal posted a picture on Instagram stories which said, "New Life Loading….'
The spinner’s post coincided with wife Dhanashree changing her surname on social media. The choreographer too had posted a cryptic tweet recently.
And to add to the speculation, certain accounts appearing similar to a reputed news agency tweeted that the couple have filed for divorce in Punjab court.
ANI, the news agency dismissed the news terming it as fake. It tweeted screenshots of the fake social media accounts and said no such news has been flashed.
