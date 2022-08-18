'..will turn pain into power': Yuzvendra, Dhanashree share cryptic posts after latter changes her surname

Yuzvendra Chahal with Dhanashree Verma |

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently left his fan confused with a cryptic post on social media.

Chahal’s post coincided with his choreographer wife Dhanashree changing her surname on Instagram, according to reports.

On Wednesday, August 17, Chahal posted a picture on Instagram stories which said, "New Life Loading….'

The post left fans guessing the reason for uploading the picture. Some felt that all might not be well between the couple after Dhanashree changed her name on Instagram by dropping 'Chahal' from her bio, which now reads 'Dhanashree Verma'.

Earlier, Dhanashree too had shared a cryptic post on Instagram recently. "A princess will always turn her pain into power," the post read.

Meanwhile, Chahal will be in action for India at the Asia Cup 2022, where India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28, at the Dubai International Stadium.