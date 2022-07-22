Yuzvendra Chahal Birthday Special: Best off-field moments of the Indian cricketer

Yuzvendra Chahal, who turns 32 (born on July 23, 1990), is an Indian cricketer who plays for the men's national team.
The leg-spinner is known for his guile and variations with the ball and is considered one of the match-winners in the India team.
The Haryana-based tweaker, who made his international debut in 2016, has played for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in IPL.
Well, we know a lot about his cricket career but have a look at how he spends his time off the field:
