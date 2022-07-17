e-Paper Get App

3rd ODI: India's Yuzvendra Chahal tries to balance bat like England's Joe Root

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 09:19 PM IST
article-image

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tried to balance a bat similar to what former England captain Joe Root was seeing doing.

In a video that had earlier gone viral, Root was seen standing at the non-striker's end during a Test match against New Zealand at Lord's, but bizarrely his bat appeared to be balancing in the air without any contact with the batsman.

In the third ODI, all-rounder Hardik Pandya (4-24) and Chahal's (3-60) superb bowling effort helped India bowl out England for 259 in the series-deciding ODI at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Skipper Jos Buttler played a vital knock (60 off 80) for England, who were invited to bat first by India captain Rohit Sharma. Apart from Buttler, Jason Roy (41), Moeen Ali (34), and Craig Overton (32) were the other main contributors with the bat for the hosts.

Besides Pandya and Chahal, Mohammed Siraj (2/66), and Ravindra Jadeja (1/21) were the other wicket-takers for India.

Read Also
Watch: Bizarre video of England cricketer Joe Root’s bat balancing in air surfaces
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSports3rd ODI: India's Yuzvendra Chahal tries to balance bat like England's Joe Root

RECENT STORIES

Monsoon Session to being today, Centre to introduce 24 bills

Monsoon Session to being today, Centre to introduce 24 bills

Uddhav-faction Sena MP Sanjay Raut claims Centre engineered split in party

Uddhav-faction Sena MP Sanjay Raut claims Centre engineered split in party

Mumbai: Two persons issue bogus invoices to evade GST; arrested

Mumbai: Two persons issue bogus invoices to evade GST; arrested

Jammu & Kashmir: Accidental blast along LoC kills JCO and army officer

Jammu & Kashmir: Accidental blast along LoC kills JCO and army officer

Mumbai updates: City may receive moderate rain; heavy rainfall in isolated places, say civic body...

Mumbai updates: City may receive moderate rain; heavy rainfall in isolated places, say civic body...