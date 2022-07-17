3rd ODI: India's Yuzvendra Chahal tries to balance bat like England's Joe Root

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tried to balance a bat similar to what former England captain Joe Root was seeing doing.

In a video that had earlier gone viral, Root was seen standing at the non-striker's end during a Test match against New Zealand at Lord's, but bizarrely his bat appeared to be balancing in the air without any contact with the batsman.

In the third ODI, all-rounder Hardik Pandya (4-24) and Chahal's (3-60) superb bowling effort helped India bowl out England for 259 in the series-deciding ODI at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Skipper Jos Buttler played a vital knock (60 off 80) for England, who were invited to bat first by India captain Rohit Sharma. Apart from Buttler, Jason Roy (41), Moeen Ali (34), and Craig Overton (32) were the other main contributors with the bat for the hosts.

Besides Pandya and Chahal, Mohammed Siraj (2/66), and Ravindra Jadeja (1/21) were the other wicket-takers for India.

