Watch: Bizarre video of England cricketer Joe Root’s bat balancing in air surfaces

Joe Root

Former England captain Joe Root weaved magic with his bat in a literal sense as he scored a scintillating innings to help the Three Lions register a stunning win in the opening Test at Lord's against New Zealand on Sunday.

More than Root’s innings, what is making news is a video of his bat that has gone viral.

In the video, Root can be seen standing at the non-striker's end, but bizarrely his bat appears to be balancing in the air without any contact with the batsman.

Root on Sunday became the first English player to complete 17,000 runs in International cricket.

Root achieved this feat during the Test match against New Zealand, scoring 115* runs in 170 balls. Earlier, he completed 10,000 runs in Test cricket on Sunday, becoming the second English player and 14th overall player to reach the landmark.