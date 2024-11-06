Yuvraj Singh Gives Shoutout To Fan On Social Media For Recreating His Signature Shots; Video

Pic Credit: Twitter |

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday took to social media and shared a video that quickly went viral. The post featured fan's spot-on recreation of some of Yuvraj's most iconic cricket shots.

In the clip, the fan can be seen flawlessly mimicking Yuvraj's signature style, from his effortless pull shots to his thunderous sixes,which have become legendary over the years. Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Yuvraj gave a shoutout to the fan's remarkable effort, playfully captioning it, “Close enough? Or the same?”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Abhishek Sharma recalls Yuvraj's innings

Currently India is in South Africa for 4 match T20I series. Ahead of the opening match BCCI shared a video featuring Abhishek Sharma. Abhishek reflected on his arrival at Kingsmead, Durban recalling the memories about Yuvraj's innings. Yuvraj Singh had famously hit England’s Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup.



Abhishek Sharma sharing his experience said, 'I’ve come here for the first time but when I saw it for the first time on TV and now I’m here so it’s a dream come true. I was inspired by Yuvraj Singh’s 6-sixes during the T20 World Cup 2007. On my Day 1 here, I was trying to figure out where he hit from which end. Then we all began discussing, he hit the first two there and the third one was over point and covered all the areas. It’s a great memory,'

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India tours South Africa

India will be playing 4 T20Is against South Africa which will commence from Nov 8. India will be facing South Africa for the first time after defeating in T20 World Cup earlier this year in June. Surya Kumar Yadav will be leading the side. Ramandeep Singh, Yash Dayal and Vyshak Vijay Kumar received there madien call-ups.