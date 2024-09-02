'My Father Has A Mental Issue': Yuvraj Singh's Old VIDEO Goes Viral After Yograj's Fresh Rant Against MS Dhoni

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj is once again in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after his fresh tirade against MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev.

Yograj, in a recent podcast, said some nasty things about Dhoni and blamed the former India captain for not letting his son Yuvraj play longer than he eventually did.

Yuvi retired from all cricket in 2019 after spending over two years on the sidelines of the Indian team. Yograj felt his son could have played for a few more years if he had been picked in the team by Dhoni.

“I won’t forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life.

"That man (MS Dhoni) has destroyed the life of my son, who could have played four to five years more. I dare everyone to give birth to a son like Yuvraj," Yograj said on Zee Switch’s YouTube channel.

Amid his controversial statements, an old clip of Yuvi is going viral in which he admitted that his father could be suffering from "a mental issue" which is probably why he vents out his frustration at other people in public, and Dhoni in particular.

"I feel my father has a mental issue, and he just doesn't want to accept it. This is something he needs to address, but he doesn't accept it," Yuvi said on Ranveer Allahbdia's podcast in November last year.

Yuvi, his younger brother Zoravar separated from Yograj after his divorce from wife Shabnam. The boys decided to live with their mother but Yograj continued to train Yuvraj in cricket before he finally made it big at the international stage.

Yuvi has stated in the past that his relationship with Yograj remains strained to this day but he's still grateful for the harsh coaching that he got during his childhood which helped him become one of India's biggest match-winners in the sport.