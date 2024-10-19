 Watch: Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem And Abhishek Sharma Involved In Heated Exchange During IND vs PAK Emerging Asia Cup T20
Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 09:27 PM IST
article-image

India A opener Abhishek Sharma was involved in a heated exchange with Pakistan A spinner Sufiyan Muqeem during their ongoing Emerging Asia Cup 2024 T20I match in Oman on Saturday.

Sharma was dismissed by Muqeem right after the powerplay and then the bowler gave the departing batter a fiery send-off by gesturing him to go towards the dressing room.

Sharma did not like this and gave Muqeem a death stare before engaging with the umpires, who told him to politely walk off the field.

Sharma was dismissed for a quickfire 35 off 22 balls as India posted 183 for 8 in 20 overs after electing to bat first.

India post challenging total

The opening pair of Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh (36) gave India the perfect start after which captain Tilak Varma slammed 44 off 35 balls to top-score for his side.

Muqeem bagged a couple of wickets for Pakistan while Mohammad Imran, Zaman Khan, Arafat Minhas and Qasim Akram took one each.

article-image

About the Emerging Teams Asia Cup

The ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup is a cricket tournament organised by the Asian Cricket Council, aimed at nurturing young talent from across Asia.

It features emerging teams from Test-playing nations along with associate members. The tournament provides a platform for upcoming cricketers to showcase their skills on an international stage.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are participating with their A teams while Oman, Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates have their senior teams in this year's editions.

