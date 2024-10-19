 Video: Rohit Sharma's Response To Fan's 'IPL Mein Kaunsa Team' At Chinnaswamy Stadium Goes Viral
Rohit Sharma's hilarious reply to fan asking him at Chinnaswamy Stadium which IPL team will he play for in 2025 has gone viral.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's interaction with a fan went viral amid the opening Test against New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With the fan asking the right-handed batter which IPL team he is going to play for in the 2025 edition, he responded by saying 'Kaunsa chahiye bol' (Which one do you want?).

Since Mumbai Indians' disastrous IPL 2024 campaign and Rohit's sudden removal from the captaincy position, there have been rumours that the veteran could jump ship. However, recent reports have indicated that Rohit is one of the players Mumbai Indians are set to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Meanwhile, the fan in the below inteaction had hilariously requested the 37-year-old to come to RCB for IPL 2025:

Rohit Sharma is the joint most successful IPL captain:

