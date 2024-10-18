 IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Looks Shattered As Virat Kohli Loses His Wicket On Final Ball Of Day 3
HomeSportsIND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Looks Shattered As Virat Kohli Loses His Wicket On Final Ball Of Day 3

IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Looks Shattered As Virat Kohli Loses His Wicket On Final Ball Of Day 3

Rohit Sharma expressed his frustration as Virat Kohli was dismissed in the final ball of day 3 in IND vs NZ 1st Test.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
article-image

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma couldn't hide his disappointment as Virat Kohli lost his wicket off the final ball of day three in the opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Rohit, who was sitting in the dressing room after getting dismissed, threw his head back when Kohli's dismissal got confirmed on the big screen.

article-image

The dismissal occurred in the 49th over of the day sent down by all-rounder Glenn Phillips. Sarfaraz Khan was at strike for the first ball and took a single, while Kohli played out dots in the next two deliveries. The 35-year-old completed a brace by putting on a full-length dive in the next ball, followed by another dot. However, the last ball saw Kohli edge a quicker one from Phillips and edged it behind to Tom Blundell.

With the umpire ruling it out, Kohli challenged it by taking the DRS, but replays suggested that he had edged the ball, forcing the veteran to walk back for 70. Below is the video of the same:

India on the brink after handing the momentum to New Zealand:

Having lost Kohli on the final ball of the day, the hosts have seemingly handed the momentum over to New Zealand and still trail by 129 runs. With KL Rahul inconsistent and Rishabh Pant struggling with knee injury, another wicket could spiral India to an innings loss.

The home side witnessed a partnership of 72 only in 17.1 overs before Ajaz Patel had Yashasvi Jaiswal stumped. The off-spinner also dismissed Rohit, who had to walk back for 52. The partnership between Sarfaraz Khan and Kohli amounted to 136 before the latter's dismissal.

