Team India captain Rohit Sharma suffered one of the most unfortunate dismissals on day three of the second Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, leaving the crowd shocked. The spectators held their hands on their heads as the ball trickled onto the stumps despite the right-hander playing a solid forward defensive shot as a video of the same surfaced on social media.
Video: Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Unfortunate Dismissal, Chinnaswamy Crowd Left Stunned
Rohit Sharma suffered an unfortunate dismissal off Ajaz Patel's bowling on day three of the first Test against New Zealand.
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 03:49 PM IST