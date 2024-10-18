 Video: Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Unfortunate Dismissal, Chinnaswamy Crowd Left Stunned
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Unfortunate Dismissal, Chinnaswamy Crowd Left Stunned

Video: Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Unfortunate Dismissal, Chinnaswamy Crowd Left Stunned

Rohit Sharma suffered an unfortunate dismissal off Ajaz Patel's bowling on day three of the first Test against New Zealand.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image

Team India captain Rohit Sharma suffered one of the most unfortunate dismissals on day three of the second Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, leaving the crowd shocked. The spectators held their hands on their heads as the ball trickled onto the stumps despite the right-hander playing a solid forward defensive shot as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Unfortunate Dismissal, Chinnaswamy Crowd Left...

Video: Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Unfortunate Dismissal, Chinnaswamy Crowd Left...

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 3 Live: Virat Kohli & Sarfaraz Khan Dig In, Deficit Under 200

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 3 Live: Virat Kohli & Sarfaraz Khan Dig In, Deficit Under 200

Ben Stokes Reveals Apologising To Teammates For Losing Cool On Day 3 Of PAK vs ENG 2nd Test

Ben Stokes Reveals Apologising To Teammates For Losing Cool On Day 3 Of PAK vs ENG 2nd Test

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Sanjay Manjrekar Points Out A FLAW In Rohit Sharma's Captaincy, Wants Him To...

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Sanjay Manjrekar Points Out A FLAW In Rohit Sharma's Captaincy, Wants Him To...

FINALLY! Pakistan Crush England By 152 Runs, Register 1st Test Win At Home After 1348 Days

FINALLY! Pakistan Crush England By 152 Runs, Register 1st Test Win At Home After 1348 Days