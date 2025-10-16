 'That Killed Me From Within': Varun Chakravarthy Reveals Why He Felt Guilty On Buying Luxurious Watch
Team India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has given his take on how he feels guilty by spending on buying luxurious things for himself. When asked what is the thing he bought that made him feel most guilty, the veteran stated that a watch worth 3 lakh killed him from within.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Varun Chakravarthy. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has given his take on how he feels guilty by spending on buying luxurious things for himself. When asked what is the thing he bought that made him feel most guilty, the veteran stated that a watch worth 3 lakh killed him from within.

Although Chakravarthy had enjoyed a decent international debut, he spent three years in the wilderness before returning to the T20I side in 2024. Since returning, the 34-year-old has become one of the first-choice picks in the T20I side and has snaffled 40 scalps in 24 matches at 15.60.

When asked by Gaurav Kapoor during Breakfast With Champions, he revealed (34:15):

"One watch I bought for 3 lakh. That killed me from within. I know there are people who buy more expensive stuff. The guys who I have grown up with, many of them still deliver food stuff. I can't even imagine going and talking to them."

Chakravarthy revealed that he is still in touch with all of his 'crew', he responded:

"Yes, yes. I just feel I'm disrespecting them. This is my own thing. I'm not judging anyone else."

Varun Chakravarthy named in T20I squad for Australia tour

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old is currently gearing up for the upcoming Australia tour where India will play five T20Is, beginning on October 29. The wrist-spinner picked up seven scalps in six scalps during Asia Cup 2025 as India won the tournament undefeated.

Nevertheless, it will be the wrist-spinner's first international game in Australia; hence, there might be nerves. He has a promising T20I record, taking 40 scalps in 24 games at 15.60. The five T20Is Down Under will also be an excellent preparation for the T20 World Cup next year.

