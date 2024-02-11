Young Boy Pens Heartfelt Note After Being Picked As Coin Toss Kid For NZ vs PAK T20I Match; Letter Goes Viral

Young Will with New Zealand skipper Kane Williams and Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi | Credits: Instagram/BlackCaps

A young boy penned a heartfelt note after he was picked as a kid to toss the coin for the second T20I match of the five-match series between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on January 14.

The boy named Will presided over the coin toss between New Zealand and Pakistan, which was won by Men in Green skipper Shaheen Afridi and opted to bowl first in the 2nd T20I. Pakistan lost the T20I series opener against Kiwis at Eden Park in Auckland.

The Blackcaps shared a picture of his letter on its Instagram, wherein Will expressed his expressed gratitude towards New Zealand Cricket for picking him as coin toss kid for the Seddon Park T20I match between New Zealand and Pakistan. The young boy added that every player was nice to him and received signatures from the players on his bat.

"Thank you for picking me to be coin toss kid at the Blackcaps vs Pakistan match at Seddon Park, Hamilton which was played last night. I really like it and I got most players signature on my bat." he wrote.

"I was little nervous to start with but everyone was nice to me. Someday, I want to be Blackcap for myself. Thanks for letting me to do that last night. From Will." he concluded the letter.