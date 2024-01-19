'A Legend Of The Legends': Spectator Holds Up Poster Of Imran Khan During NZ vs PAK 4th T20I

A fan holds up Imran Kha poster | Credits: Twitter

During the fourth T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan, a spectator in the crowd held up the poster of former Pakistan captain and ex-Prime Minister at Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch on Friday, January 19.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has been lodged in the jail since his removal from Prime Ministerial post in April 2022, facing multiple charges on corruption and abuse of authority.

Even after the serious charges against him, Imran Khan has a huge fan following, which was evident during the match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Christchurch. In a viral video, a fan reached into the crowd and can be holding up the poster of former Pakistan captain on which 'Legend of all Legends' was written on it.