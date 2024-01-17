NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Haris Rauf Concedes 28 Runs Against Finn Allen In An Over; Watch Video

Haris Rauf | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf didn't have a good day with the ball during the third T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday, January 17.

Rauf began his opening spell on a good note by dismissing Devon Conway and conceding two runs in the fourth over of the innings. In his second over, Pakistan pacer was owned by Finn Allen who smashed for 28 runs in a single over. The 30-year-old seemed to have lost his rhythm as he was unable to deliver the ball and bat at good line and length, much to the advantage of Allen.

The incident took place in the sixth over of the New Zealand's batting, where explosive batter began with 93-meter six over midwicket. Then, Allen hit two successive fours before unsettled Haris Rauf delivered a wide ball.

Finn Allen didn't put stop on his hitting spree as he smashed two consecutive sixes. In the final delivery of the over, Haris Rauf gave away just one run. New Zealand jumped from 39/1 in 5 overs to 67/1 at the end of first powerplay, thanks to explosive batting by Allen.

28 runs come from Haris Rauf over 👀

Finn Alen in some Hitting mode 🔥#PAKvNZ #NZvsPAK #NZvPAK # pic.twitter.com/lp0ICrJKoB — Ahmadedits 🇵🇰 (@Ahmaad_Marwat) January 17, 2024

Haris Rauf finished his figures of 60/2 at an economy rate of 10 in his four overs spell. Rauf's abysmal bowling in the third T20I led New Zealand put up a solid total of 224/7 in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan lost the five-match T20I series against New Zealand after losing the third T20I by 45 runs in Dunedin. With a target of 225, the Men in Green were restricted to 179/7 in 20 overs. Babar Azam's third successive half-century went in vain as he scored 58 off 37 balls.