NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Fan Escapes Serious Injury After Babar Azam's Six Hits Him On The Head; Watch Video

A fan escaped serious injury in Dunedin on Wednesday after getting hit on the head by the cricket ball hit by Babar Azam during the third T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan at the University Oval stadium.

The incident took place in the 13th over when Babar hooked a short delivery from Matt Henry towards the deep square leg fence. The ball sailed over the ropes for a 69-meter six but unfortunately, it landed on a spectator's head.

The man was casually walking across the grass stand when he suddenly saw the ball coming towards him. He tried to duck under it but couldn't evade the ball in time and got hit flush on the head.

He dropped on the ground and rolled over the floor which Babar saw and immediately showed serious concern as he put his hands on his head after watching the fan get hit but thankfully, he recovered without any serious injury.

Babar's fighting fifty goes in vain again

Babar went on to score his third consecutive T20I fifty but still couldn't save Pakistan from a third successive defeat as they failed to chase down the massive target of 225, managing 179/9 in 20 overs.

Babar played a lone hand of 58 while the rest of the Pakistani batters flopped again with Mohammad Nawaz's 28 being the next best score in the lineup.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand rode on a record hundred from opener Finn Allen to post 224 for 7 on the board after being asked to bat first.

Finn Allen shatters Brendon McCullum's record

Allen set a new record for the highest individual T20I score by a Kiwi batter with his 137 off 62 balls which included 5 fours and a whopping 16 sixes.

Allen surpassed the previous record held by former NZ captain Brendon McCullum, who has the next two best scores with 123 and 116 not out.

Allen also equalled Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zaza's 2019 world record of hitting 16 sixes in an innings in T20I cricket.