NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Finn Allen Shines As New Zealand Clinch 5-Match Series In Dunedin

Finn Allen | Credits: Twitter

Finn Allen emerged as the star performer in New Zealand's 45-run win over Pakistan in the 3rd T20I of the five-match series at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday, January 17.

After posting a total of 224/7, thanks to Finn Allen's incredible innings of 137 off 62 balls, New Zealand restricted Pakistan to 179/7 in 20 overs. Skipper Tim Southee led the Kiwis' bowling attack with two wickets, while Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson picked a wicket each.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam registered his third successive in the ongoing T20I series, scoring 58 off 37 balls at a strike rate of 156.76. However, former captain's effort went in vain as the Men in Green failed to achieve the target off 225.

Pakistan seemed to have relied on top-order as middle-order once again failed to setup in crucial situation. After an early wicket in Saim Ayub at 23/1, former opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam steadied visitors ship and formed 39-run partnership for the second wicket.

Fakhar Zaman played few good knocks before he was dismissed for 19 at 95/3. Azam Khan (10) and Iftikhar Ahmed failed to contribute with the bat. New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi's wicket of Babar Azam at 134/6 turned the game around for the hosts.

Mohammad Nawaz flexed his muscle with 28 off 15 balls, including two fours as many as sixes but in vain.

Finn Allen's show in Dunedin

Finn Allen was in absolute carnage mode as took Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners at University Oval in Dunedin. The 24-year-old showed no mercy to Pakistan bowling attack as he smashed five fours and 16 sixes to score 137 off 62 balls at an impressive strike rate of 220.97.

With his splendid knock, Finn Allen shattered former captain Brendon McCullum's record for the highest individual score for New Zealand (Men and Women) in T20Is. McCullum scored 123 against Bangladesh in 2012.

Finn Allen also equalled the world-record for the most sixes in the shortest format of the game. The 16 maximums against Pakistan put him at par with Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai, who did the same against Ireland in 2019.

Finn Allen is currently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan, amassing 245 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 81.67 and an impressive strike rate of 207.63 in three matches.

Babar Azam's third successive fifty in vain

Babar Azam showed glimpses of his return to form with three consecutive half-centuries in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. However, former Pakistan captain's efforts in the last three matches went in vain.

In the series opener, Azam scored 57 but the Men in Green were bundled out for 180 in 18 overs while chasing the target of 227. In the following match, Pakistan batter came up with goods again by scoring 66 runs and formed 87-run partnership with Fakhar Zaman (50) while chasing the target of 195. However, visitors fell just 22 runs short of achieving the target.

Yet again Babar Azam scored another half-century in the 3rd T20I but lack of contribution from middle-order, except Mohammad Wasim, went in vain.

However, Babar Azam revived his form after forgettable Test series against Australia, wherein he managed to score only 126 runs at an average of 21 in 6 innings.