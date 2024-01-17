NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Mohammad Rizwan Sprints Without Bat And Takes Short Run; See Pics

Mohammad Rizwan's Short Run | Credits: Twitter/Farid Khan

In a bizarre turn of events, Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan took a short run while running between the wickets during the third T20I against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday, January 17.

The incident took place in the 6th over of the Pakistan's batting, where Rizwan scuffles around the around and hit the ball towards mid off off Mat Henry's delivery. While running between the wickets, Mohammad Rizwan lost the bat in the process, but took a short run. His gloves didn't touch the crease at non-striker's end before taking another run.

Mohammad Rizwan was running without the bat and took a run short 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/GPvXZyVaSK — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 17, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan spent brief time on the crease and formed 49-run partnership with Babar Azam for the 2nd wicket before he was dismissed by Mitchell Santner for 24 at 62/2.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter didn't have a good outing in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand as he managed to score only 56 at an average of 18.67 in three innings.

Finn Allen's blazing century helps New Zealand post 224/7

New Zealand rode on Finn Allen's scintillating century to post a solid total of 224/7 in 20 overs. Allen played brilliant innings of 137 off 62 balls at an impressive strike of 220.97. His knock consists of 5 fours and 16 sixes.

After losing early in Devon Conway at 28/1, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert steadied New Zealand's batting and formed a brilliant 125-run partnership for the second wicket. Seifert contributed 31 runs with the bat.

After Seifert's dismissal at 153/2, Allen waged a lone battle as he didn't receive enough support from the middle-order. New Zealand were eyeing to post over 250 on the total but Finn Allen's dismissal at 204/4 put a break on hosts' batting momentum

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf scalped two wickets while conceding 60 runs in four overs, while Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Zaman Khan picked a wicket each.