'You should continue playing' - Harbhajan Singh's message to MS Dhoni on his IPL future

Harbhajan Singh and MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has given his verdict on Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's legendary IPL career. The Turbanator has urged the former Indian captain to continue playing in the IPL and not hurt the fans' feelings.

Even at the age of 41, there is still uncertainty over MS Dhoni's future. Though the Chennai Super Kings captain has been asked the big question in subtle ways on numerous times, he has refused to declare the course he intends to take amid the retirement rumours. Some feel the veteran wicket-keeper batsman will continue to play for CSK next season, while others say it is time for the 'Thala' to go on to the next stage.

Harbhajan, who has played alongside Dhoni numerous times, felt the keeper-batter looks like his old self, evidenced by his towering sixes.

"MS Dhoni has stopped time. He still looks the same old Dhoni. He's hitting those big shots, taking those singles. Although he's not running at his full speed, he's hitting those sixes at ease and still looks dangerous with the bat. Don't hurt our feelings MSD. You should continue playing," Harbhajan said while speaking to Star Sports.

Harbhajan Singh lauds Ajinkya Rahane's development under MS Dhoni:

The former two-time World Cup-winner also observed how Dhoni has kept his head down and has done all the work silently, especially guiding a young team well enough.

"There are a lot of noises when a player approaches the back end of his career. MS Dhoni shut the noise brilliantly and guided his team slowly in this season. He's helped CSK stay in the hunt for the top two spots so far. It's not just his captaincy, but also the on-field strategies that he's made has helped CSK do well. He made several smart moves in the tournament. Rahane is a perfect example of how a player revives himself under a good captain."

The Super Kings are currently second in the points table with seven victories in 11 games.