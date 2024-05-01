 'Richest Board India Using Photoshop': Fans Troll BCCI As CA And NZC Announce World Cup Squad Creatively
'Richest Board India Using Photoshop': Fans Troll BCCI As CA And NZC Announce World Cup Squad Creatively

Fans have trolled BCCI for not announcing their T20 World Cup 2024 squad creatively.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 10:17 AM IST
CA and NZC announced their squads innovatively. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) coming up with creative ways of announcing their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, fans have questioned the BCCI why they didn't do the same. Fans have questioned the BCCI, stating that they are still waiting for the richest board in the world to introduce such innovations.

New Zealand men's team were the first to unveil their squad as they did so by bringing in two kids to announce the same and they did it quite professionally. Australia, on the other hand, decided to do it via their 2007 World Cup-winning squad members as the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Michael Hussey, Michael Clarke, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, and Stuart Clark came together to name the players. Besides, late cricketer Andrew Symonds' children were also included in the video.

The BCCI announced the squad on Tuesday, but did not adopt any such creative methods to do it.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

