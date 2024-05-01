'Richest Board India Using Photoshop': Fans Troll BCCI As CA And NZC Announce World Cup Squad Creatively

CA and NZC announced their squads innovatively. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) coming up with creative ways of announcing their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, fans have questioned the BCCI why they didn't do the same. Fans have questioned the BCCI, stating that they are still waiting for the richest board in the world to introduce such innovations.

New Zealand men's team were the first to unveil their squad as they did so by bringing in two kids to announce the same and they did it quite professionally. Australia, on the other hand, decided to do it via their 2007 World Cup-winning squad members as the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Michael Hussey, Michael Clarke, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, and Stuart Clark came together to name the players. Besides, late cricketer Andrew Symonds' children were also included in the video.

We weren’t sure how to announce this year’s @T20WorldCup squad, so we asked a few of our friends to do it for us…#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/6rQZEe2LBQ — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 1, 2024

The BCCI announced the squad on Tuesday, but did not adopt any such creative methods to do it.

Here's how the fans have reacted to BCCI's lack of innovation:

Indian T20 Squad announcement krne ka is tarike ka excitement hota to maza aata — cryptic mind (@Mirza17Mahtab) May 1, 2024

Agar bharat me yeh hota bas mahi bhai announce karke nikal jaate — Ex RCB (@Vinayakkk19) May 1, 2024

@poserarcher India me kab hoga aisa😭 — Prem Barot (@PremBarot01) May 1, 2024

Dream for team BCCI 🤡 — Sahilᵏᵏʳ (@SahiL8467) May 1, 2024

And Richest board India using Photoshop for Team announcement — sarcastic (@Sarcastic_broo) May 1, 2024

When richest board will do the same type of creativity? — Dev Sharma (@SDev890) May 1, 2024

Incredible that even in 2024, nearly after 30 yrs of establishing our hegemony in Cricket, we are struggling to introduce anything innovative or pathbreaking, other than strategic time for grabbing more ad money to make T20, that was devised to be short n crisp, a dragging event — Ambika (@apmahapatra) May 1, 2024

They creative India walon ne to koi taiyari hi nahi ki — Vivek Kumar (@vikku__18) May 1, 2024

We are seeing some creative squad announcements this WC — Ronak Misra (@RonakMisra) May 1, 2024

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.