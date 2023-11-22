'You Need To Perform When It Matters': Warner Reacts To Kaif’s ‘Best Team Has Not Won The World Cup’ Remark

Warner Reacts To Kaif’s ‘Best Team Has Not Won The World Cup’ Remark |

Mumbai: Australian cricketer and left-handed opener batsman David Warner has responded to former Indian cricketer and middle-order batsman Mohammad Kaif's "Team India is the best team on paper" remark on Wednesday. David Warner replied to a tweet by commentator Glenn Mitchell in which he was taking a dig at Mohammad Kaif's remark. Mohammad Kaif said that he was not ready to accept that the best team won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final as Team India was the best team on paper.

I like MK, issue is it does not matter what’s on paper. At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters. That’s why they call it a final. That’s the day that counts and it can go either way, that’s sports. 2027 here we come 👍 https://t.co/DBDOCagG2r — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 22, 2023

'World Cup finals are won on a cricket field and not on paper'

Replying to Mohammad Kaif's remarks, Glenn Mitchell said, "I think someone needs to remind former Indian batter, Mohammad Kaif that World Cup finals are won on a cricket field and not on paper".

David Warner replied to Glenn Mitchell's tweet

David Warner also replied to Glenn Mitchell's tweet and said, "I like MK, issue is it does not matter what’s on paper. At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters. That’s why they call it a final. That’s the day that counts and it can go either way, that’s sports. 2027 here we come".

Australian batsman also hinted that he would like to be a part of the team which will participate in the upcoming 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. In his tweet, he said, "2027 here we come". There are speculations that the 37-year-old left-hander will not be a part of the side which will play the World Cup in 2027. However, David Warner has cleared the air about his retirement plan and wishes to play cricket for Australia for many more years to come.

David Warner also took a dig at Indian fans

Earlier, David Warner also took a dig at Indian fans after beating Team India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals in front of a huge crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19).

'I apologise, it was such a great game'

David Warner said, "I apologise, it was such a great game and the atmosphere was incredible. India really put on a serious event. Thank you all".

Australia won the World Cup by beating Team India in the finals

Australia won the World Cup by beating Team India in the finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium while chasing a nominal target of 240 runs set by Team India while batting first at the big game.

Travis Head was announced the player of the match

Travis Head was announced the player of the match after his power-packed knock of 137 off 120 balls. Travis Head single-handedly took the game away from India. Team India remained undefeated in the tournament untill they reached the finals of the World Cup.