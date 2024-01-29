'You Can't Keep Them Out Of The Game': Australia Skipper Pat Cummins Praises 'Super Consistent' Ravindra Jadeja And Virat Kohli

Pat Cummins praised Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja | Credits: Twitter

Australia captain and Men's Cricketer Of The Year 2023, Pat Cummins lavished praise on Team India's star cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli in a video uploaded by International Cricket Council (ICC) on its Instagram handle on Monday, January 29.

Kohli won the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year 2023 last week for his speculator comeback in ODIs last year, including his incredible campaign at the ODI World Cup. The former India captain was the highest run-getter of the tournament, amassing 765 runs at an average of 95.62 in 11 matches. Virat Kohli was adjudged Player of the Tournament award for his record-breaking batting performance.

While, Ravindra Jadeja was included in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2023. The 35-year-old was the best all-rounder Team India last year as he scored 281 runs at an average of 35.12 and scalped 33 wickets at an average of 19.39.

Speaking to ICC, Pat Cummins hailed Kohli and Jadeja as the consistent performers, adding that they can pull the team out of the trouble.

"Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are super consistent. There are games where you just...you can't keep them out of the game. They find a way to drag their team out of trouble and win it for them."

Ravindra Jadeja is currently part of Team India in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. While, Virat Kohli has been ruled out for two Tests as he returned home due to personal reason. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar was added to squad as a replacement for Kohli.