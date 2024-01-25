IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Hyderabad Fans Miss Virat Kohli, Chant Ex-Captain & RCB's Name In Viral Videos

Day 1 of the first Test between India and England saw a massive turnout at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The crowd came in large numbers to witness Rohit Sharma and Co play in their whites to kickstart the Indian Test season this year.

But even as the fans got to see their favourite cricketers on the field, the absence of Virat Kohli was still felt at the venue as fans were seen chanting his name in the stands.

Some fans even started chanting "RCB, RCB", the IPL franchise that Kohli plays for.

Kohli pulled out of the first two Tests of the series due to personal reason, leaving his fans heartbroken as they were longing to see him play red-ball cricket at home once again.

India on top at Uppal

India have England on the ropes at 215 for 8 at tea with Ben Stokes (43*) and Mark Wood (7*) at the crease.

Captain Stokes is trying out the Bazball approach by attacking the Indian spinners, who grabbed 7 for the 8 wickets to fall in the first two sessions.

Ravindra Jadeja led the way with 3 for 75 while Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel struck twice each. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also managed to pick a wicket from his 7 overs.