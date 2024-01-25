IND vs ENG: R Ashwin & Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Most Successful Indian Bowling Pair In Test Cricket

R Ashwin & Ravindra Jadeja | Credits: Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja became the most successful bowling duo for Team India in Test Cricket during the ongoing first Test against England at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25.

Ashwin and Jadeja have been one of the most formidable bowling pairs for India for over a decade in Test Cricket. The duo played an instrumental role in team's success in red-ball at home and away. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja surpassed Anil Kumble and Harbhajan's tally of 501 wickets to become the leading wicket-takers as Indian bowling pair.

Most wickets by Indian bowling pairs in Test

Ravichandran Ashwin - Ravindra Jadeja: 502*

Anil Kumble - Harbhajan Singh: 501

Zaheer Khan - Harbhajan: 474

Ravichandran Ashwin - Umesh Yadav: 431

Anil Kumble - Javagal Srinath : 412