 IND vs ENG: R Ashwin & Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Most Successful Indian Bowling Pair In Test Cricket
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs ENG: R Ashwin & Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Most Successful Indian Bowling Pair In Test Cricket

IND vs ENG: R Ashwin & Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Most Successful Indian Bowling Pair In Test Cricket

Ashwin and Jadeja have been one of the most formidable bowling pairs for India for over a decade in Test Cricket.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
R Ashwin & Ravindra Jadeja | Credits: Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja became the most successful bowling duo for Team India in Test Cricket during the ongoing first Test against England at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25.

Ashwin and Jadeja have been one of the most formidable bowling pairs for India for over a decade in Test Cricket. The duo played an instrumental role in team's success in red-ball at home and away. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja surpassed Anil Kumble and Harbhajan's tally of 501 wickets to become the leading wicket-takers as Indian bowling pair.

Most wickets by Indian bowling pairs in Test

Ravichandran Ashwin - Ravindra Jadeja: 502*

Anil Kumble - Harbhajan Singh: 501

Zaheer Khan - Harbhajan: 474

Ravichandran Ashwin - Umesh Yadav: 431

Anil Kumble - Javagal Srinath : 412

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s Record For Most Runs In IND vs ENG Tests

Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s Record For Most Runs In IND vs ENG Tests

IND vs ENG: R Ashwin & Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Most Successful Indian Bowling Pair In Test Cricket

IND vs ENG: R Ashwin & Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Most Successful Indian Bowling Pair In Test Cricket

AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: COVID-19 Positive Cameron Green Keeps Distance From Australia Teammates During...

AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: COVID-19 Positive Cameron Green Keeps Distance From Australia Teammates During...

'He Can't Do Anything': Kevin Pietersen Believes Virat Kohli Far Ahead Of David Beckham In Stardom

'He Can't Do Anything': Kevin Pietersen Believes Virat Kohli Far Ahead Of David Beckham In Stardom

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 1 Lunch: Joe Root-Jonny Bairstow Take England Past 100-run Mark After Quick...

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 1 Lunch: Joe Root-Jonny Bairstow Take England Past 100-run Mark After Quick...