 Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s Record For Most Runs In IND vs ENG Tests
Joe Root achieved the feat when he hit the boundary off Axar Patel's delivery in the 21st over of England's first innings batting in Hyderabad

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Joe Root | Credits: Twitter

England talismanic batter Joe Root has added another feather to his illustrious cap during the first Test against India at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25.

Root has surpassed former batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 2535 runs to become the leading run-getter in Tests between India and England. The 32-year-old achieved the feat when he hit the boundary off Axar Patel in the 21st over of England's first innings batting.

Most runs in India vs England Tests

Joe Root - 2544*

Sachin Tendulkar - 2535

Sunil Gavaskar - 2348

Sir Alastair Cook - 2431

Virat Kohli - 1991

