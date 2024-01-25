ICC Awards: Pat Cummins Named Men's Cricketer of the Year 2023, Usman Khawaja Takes Test Award

Former India captain Virat Kohli lost out on the race for the Cricketer of the Year Award to Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who won it ahead of compatriot Travis Head and Indian duo Ravindra Jadeja and Kohli.

Cummins won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for men's Cricketer of the Year and England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt bagged her second successive Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for women's Cricketer of the Year.

Usman Khawaja Recognised for Outstanding Test Performances

Australia batter Usman Khawaja was named the men's Test Cricketer of the Year, holding off competition from fellow Australian run-scorer Travis Head, India spinner R Ashwin and England batter Joe Root.

Read Also Virat Kohli Crowned As ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year For 4th Time

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu Clinches Maiden ICC Award

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu won her maiden women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award, becoming the first female cricketer from the country to win an ICC award.

A landmark year has not only seen Athapaththu clinch the individual award, but also saw her being named captain of both the ICC women's ODI and T20I Teams of the Year, announced earlier in the week.

Richard Illingworth Recognised as the Top Umpire

England umpire Richard Illingworth won the David Shepherd Trophy for Umpire of the Year for the third time, after previously winning in 2019 and 2022.

Read Also Suryakumar Yadav Becomes 1st Male Cricketer To Win ICC T20I Player Of The Year Award Twice

Zimbabwe's Sporting Conduct Acknowledged

Zimbabwe were revealed as the winners of the Spirit of Cricket Award for their sporting conduct immediately following the thrilling victory over West Indies in the men's World Cup Qualifier match in Harare in June.

Pay Cummins's trophy-filled 2023

Cummins received the trophy after a phenomenal year which saw him produce outstanding individual performances while also leading his side to the World Test Championship and World Cup titles.

Cummins is the fifth Australian to win the trophy, following Ricky Ponting (2006 and 2007), Mitchell Johnson (2009 and 2014), Michael Clarke (2013) and Steve Smith (2015).

Cummins grabbed 42 wickets in 11 Tests during the year at an average of 27.50 with a best match haul of 10 for 47 in the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan. These notable contributions came as Australia claimed their maiden World Test Championship mace and retained the Ashes on English soil.

In ODIs, he grabbed 17 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 5.74. His best figures of three for 51 against South Africa in the World Cup semi-final was followed by a crucial spell of two for 34 against India in the blockbuster final in Ahmedabad.

"It's a huge honour. It has been a big year, lots of wonderful team success. To get this individual honour is huge and I am pretty amazed. In terms of individual accolades, it is right up there,' Cummins said in an ICC press release.