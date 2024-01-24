Suryakumar Yadav Becomes 1st Male Cricketer To Win ICC T20I Player Of The Year Award Twice

India batter Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday was named as the men's T20I Player of the Year 2023 by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 33-year-old has become the first male cricketer to win this award twice, having bagged the honour last year as well for 2022.

The top-ranked batter in T20Is amassed 733 runs from 18 matches at a staggering average of 48.86 with two hundreds and five fifties to his name. Surya has four centuries in the format which is the joint-second highest in T20Is.

He was also named captain of the T20I Team of the Year 2023 by the ICC earlier this month.

