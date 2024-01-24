 Suryakumar Yadav Becomes 1st Male Cricketer To Win ICC T20I Player Of The Year Award Twice
The top-ranked batter in T20Is amassed 733 runs from 18 matches at a staggering average of 48.86 with two hundreds and five fifties to his name

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
India batter Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday was named as the men's T20I Player of the Year 2023 by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 33-year-old has become the first male cricketer to win this award twice, having bagged the honour last year as well for 2022.

The top-ranked batter in T20Is amassed 733 runs from 18 matches at a staggering average of 48.86 with two hundreds and five fifties to his name. Surya has four centuries in the format which is the joint-second highest in T20Is.

He was also named captain of the T20I Team of the Year 2023 by the ICC earlier this month.

More details to follow...

