Indian Cricketers Dominate ICC Men’s ODI Team Of 2023, No Players From Pakistan

Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the captain of the ICC ODI XI of 2023. The right-hander finished as the 3rd highest ODI run-getter in 2023 with 1255 runs in 27 matches at 52.29.
Shubman Gill finished as the highest run-getter in ODIs in 2023, mustering 1584 runs in 29 matches, averaging a staggering 63.36. Gill also struck a double-hundred against New Zealand in 2023.
Travis Head's biggest moment in 2023 in ODIs came when he struck a match-winning 100 in the World Cup final. The left-hander finished the year with 570 runs in 13 matches at 51.81.
Virat Kohli was crowned Player of the Tournament in the 2023 World Cup for a record 765 runs with 3 centuries. Kohli finished the year with 1377 runs in 27 games at 72.47.
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell had a memorable 2023 World Cup, mustering 552 runs in 11 matches at 69. He finished the year with 1204 runs with 26 matches at 52.34.
South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen is arguably one of the most powerful strikers of the ball and showcased it throughout 2023. Klaasen finished with 927 runs in 24 matches at 46.35 with 3 centuries.
Marco Jansen is one of the most talented left-arm seamers today. However, he also shone with the bat, mustering 406 runs in 20 matches in 2023, striking at 116. With the ball, he claimed 33 scalps at 29.96.
Adam Zampa was one of the chief architects of Australia's 2023 World Cup victory, finishing as their leading wicket-taker. Zampa finished with 38 wickets in 20 ODIs in 2023 at 26.31.
Mohammed Siraj was less impressive in the 2023 World Cup than his overall year. The year 2023 saw Siraj finish as the 2nd highest wicket-taker, claiming 44 scalps in 25 matches at 20.68.
Kuldeep Yadav was India's main spinner in the 2023 World Cup and didn't disappoint. He finished the tournament with 15 wickets in 11 matches and topped the list for 2023, snaring 49 scalps in 30 games at 20.48.
Mohammed Shami became India's bona fide wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup with 24 wickets in 7 matches at a stunning 10.70 apiece. Shami finished the year with 43 scalps in 19 ODIs at 16.46.
