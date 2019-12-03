Yohan Blake with FPJ: Who does the sprinter trust to bowl at the death for RCB?

Yohan Blake is a professed RCB fan, he loves Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, and Mitchell Starc. But even so, under pressure, he chose to go against his team and pick Steve Smith as the batsman he'd want to play with, and then I asked him to make what I thought would be another hard choice.

While he was still reeling from the Smith/Kohli question, I asked him who he'd have bowling at the death for RCB - Mitchell Starc, or himself?

This time, he had an answer immediately. "Myself!" Blake said, beaming. "Myself. I'm a very good death bowler." He said, straightening up in his chair. He's an imposing man, Yohan Blake, and just the act of him sitting up, back straightening with pride, convinced me of his claim. If he felt that he'd do a better job at death bowling than one of the best death bowlers in the game, I believed him wholeheartedly.

Far be it from me to question one of the fastest men on Earth on his fast bowling.