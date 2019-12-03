Yohan Blake at FPJ: Steve Smith or Virat Kohli? Jamaican sprinter just can't decide

To this point of his interview, Yohan Blake had been poised and enthusiastic in his responses to my questions, but when I asked him to pick between these two giants, the Jamaican sprinter looked just about ready to break Usain Bolt's 100m record in a bid to get away from the question and us.

He dropped his head to the table and shook it, saying "That's unfair, that's very unfair.

"Can we come back to that last?" He asked finally.

When I pressed him for an answer later, he vacillated. "Both," he said, refusing to choose. So I changed the question: Who would you want to play with?

"I would go with Steve Smith," he said, closing his eyes and shaking his head dejectedly. This was a betrayal of the team he supports - RCB. "For now." He added, meeting my eyes for the first time during this question. Clearly, Virat Kohli isn't far behind in his mind.

Yohan Blake is in India to promote the Road Safety World Series, a T20 tournament to be played next February.