'Yehi Hai Yaari No. 1': MS Dhoni Gifts His Signed Bat To Childhood Friend Paramjit Singh; Watch Video

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known to be extremely loyal to his childhood friends who helped him cement his place in Indian cricket during his initial days.

Paramjit Singh is one of Dhoni's friends from Ranchi who played a massive role in the cricketer's rise, something which fans got to witness on screen in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer film on the former India captain.

Dhoni, Paramjit and Chittu (childhood friend) even appeared together in a television commercial for McDowells in 2016.

Paramjit, aka Chottu, is the one who helped Dhoni secure his first bat sponsor and Mahi repaid the faith of his friend by using his company's logo on his bat.

MSD endorses Paramjit's shop's name on his bat

Dhoni was recently spotted with a Prime Sports sticker on his bat. Prime Sports is the name of the shop that Paramjit owns and still operates from in his hometown.

The picture of Dhoni's bat and Paramjit's picture from his shop went viral on social media when it first surfaced last week.

Dhoni even gifted one of his bats to Paramjit with the Prime Sports sticker and orange grip on it.

"I'm feeling very proud, MS has always been there with us, that's our friendship, he's given me his signed bat," Paramjit told Sports Tak in Hindi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dhoni starts preparing for IPL 2024

The 42-year-old has started practicing for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will be leading the Chennai Super Kings.

The five-time champions will be gunning for a record sixth title in IPL 2024, which could also be Dhoni's final season but he remains tightlipped about his future in the league.

Dhoni retired from all forms of international cricket in 2019 after playing 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is after making his India debut in 2004. He remains the only captain to win all three ICC titles - World T20 (2007), ODI World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013).