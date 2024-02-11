'That Is The Time Or Day My Parents Decided': MS Dhoni's Hilarious Response On His Connection With No.7 Jersey

MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni gave a witty response when asked about his love affair with jersey no.7 at a promotional event in Mumbai on Saturday, January 10.

The jersey no.7 holds a utmost importance in the history of Indian Cricket as it was worn by MS Dhoni, who captained Men in Blue to 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy titles. Throughout his career, whether be with Team India or Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni donned the jersey with no.7 on his back.

Speaking at an event, MS Dhoni wittingly explained about his connection with no.7 jersey and his origins for fondness of his numbers.

"That is the time or day my parents decided I will come on earth. I was born on the 7th Of July. So July again the seventh month. 81 was the year so 8-1 is 7. So it was very easy for me to just go out there when they ask me 'what number do you want',"

Since his international debut with Team India in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2003, MS Dhoni has been donning the number 7 jersey. Before MS Dhoni, former Team India pacer Javagel Srinath wore the same jersey until his retirement from cricket in 2003.

However, MS Dhoni has immortalized the No.7 jersey with his incredible achievements, leadership brilliance and his cool-headed denamour under pressure, making it synonymous to his illustrious career in Indian Cricket.

In December, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to retire MS Dhoni's No.7 jersey as a tribute to the former India captain for his immense contribution to Indian Cricket. That means, no other players can don the jersey with No.7 on the back.

MS Dhoni began practicing for IPL 2024

MS Dhoni started training for the upcoming IPL 2024, which is slated to take place in March. The 42-year-old led Chennai Super Kings to the fifth IPL triumph and became the joint-most successful captain alongside former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma in the history of the tournament.

Before returning to practice, MS Dhoni underwent knee surgery and subsequent rehabilitation and gym. Throughout the IPL 2023, the CSK skipper was seen frequently wearing the knee cap and struggling to run between the wickets.

The IPL 2024 is likely to be MS Dhoni's last appearance in the tournament, given his age and knee issues. After Chennai Super Kings' title win in the last IPL season, Dhoni revealed that he wanted to retire but is willing to play another season as a gift to fans.