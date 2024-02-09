 "Don’t Try To Command Respect But Earn It" - MS Dhoni's Mantra On Captaincy
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports"Don’t Try To Command Respect But Earn It" - MS Dhoni's Mantra On Captaincy

"Don’t Try To Command Respect But Earn It" - MS Dhoni's Mantra On Captaincy

MS Dhoni was speaking in a function organised by Single.ID, a first-of-its-kind cross-reward programme identifier.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

MS Dhoni’s captaincy and man management skills are part of cricket’s urban legend, and the former India skipper on Friday said earning respect and loyalty of players with deeds formed the primary layer of leadership. Under Dhoni, India had won two World Cups and a Champions Trophy besides reaching the top of ICC Test rankings for the first time.

Read Also
'I Used To Go Back To My Room & Cry': Rishabh Pant Recalls 'Dhoni, Dhoni' Taunts By Fans For His...
article-image

“Loyalty has a lot to do with the respect factor. When you talk about the dressing room, unless the support staff or players respect you, it is difficult to get that loyalty.

"It is actually about what you are doing and not about what you are speaking. You may not actually speak anything but your conduct can earn that respect,” said Dhoni in a function organised by Single.ID, a first-of-its-kind cross-reward programme identifier.

"Once you have that loyalty then the performance too will follow" - MS Dhoni

Dhoni said the respect for a leader comes from his deeds rather than words.

“I always felt that earning respect (as a leader) is important as it does not come with the chair or rank. It comes with your conduct. People are insecure at times. Sometimes, even if the team believes in you, you are actually the first person who will not believe in you.

"To sum it up, don’t try to command respect but earn it, as it is very organic. Once you have that loyalty then the performance too will follow,” he said.

But the first step for that, Dhoni said, is to understand each and every player in the dressing room – their strengths and weaknesses.

“Some people love pressure and some people don’t like pressure. What is important is to understand the strength of the individual and the weakness of the individual. Once you have done that, you will start working on the weakness of a player without actually telling him that this is a weakness.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FIH Hockey Pro League: India End Bhubaneswar Leg With Commanding Win Over USA

FIH Hockey Pro League: India End Bhubaneswar Leg With Commanding Win Over USA

"Don’t Try To Command Respect But Earn It" - MS Dhoni's Mantra On Captaincy

'Want To Play The T20 World Cup And Finish There': David Warner Confirms International Retirement

'Want To Play The T20 World Cup And Finish There': David Warner Confirms International Retirement

Dissecting The Bond Between Ravindra Jadeja & His Father Before Recent Standoff

Dissecting The Bond Between Ravindra Jadeja & His Father Before Recent Standoff

SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Sanath Jayasuriya Expresses Happiness As Pathum Nissanka Reaches His Maiden...

SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Sanath Jayasuriya Expresses Happiness As Pathum Nissanka Reaches His Maiden...