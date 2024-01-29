 ‘Years Of Hard Work Finally Paid Off’: Fans Ecstatic As Sarfaraz Khan Gets Maiden India Call-Up For Vizag Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘Years Of Hard Work Finally Paid Off’: Fans Ecstatic As Sarfaraz Khan Gets Maiden India Call-Up For Vizag Test

‘Years Of Hard Work Finally Paid Off’: Fans Ecstatic As Sarfaraz Khan Gets Maiden India Call-Up For Vizag Test

Sarfaraz Khan was part of India A team for an unofficial Test match against England Lions.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
Sarfaraz Khan | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has received maiden Team India for the second Test of the five-match series against England on Monday, January 28. India and England will play their second Test at Vishakhapatnam on February 2.

Ahead of the second Test, Board Control of Cricket in India (BCC) announced that Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the Vizag test due to respective injuries. The board stated that Jadeja suffered a hamstring injury while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain during the 1st Test in Hyderabad.

This is a big blow for Team India as the hosts are currently without Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami. Kohli is likely to return from third Test onwards. The BCCI selection added Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sunder to India squad ahead of second Test.

However, Sarfaraz Khan's name grabbed the eyeballs of many Indian cricket fans. The 26-year-old were often overlooked by selectors despite consistently performing well in domestic and first-class cricket over the last few years. Several former Indian cricketers voiced inclusion of Mumbai Indian in the Test squad.

Sarfaraz Khan was part of India A team for an unofficial Test match against England Lions. Still, he was not picked in the India Test squad against visiting England team.

However, Sarfaraz's long wait for his first national call-up came to an end after he was added to Test squad for the Vizag Test.

Read Also
'I Feel For Sarfaraz Khan, He Should Get An Opportunity To Play For India': Sourav Ganguly
article-image

Fans excited after Sarfaraz Khan's maiden national call-up

Fans couldn't control their joy after Sarfaraz Khan got his maiden Team India call-up for the second Test against England. Many believe that it is a well-deserved call-up for Mumbai batter, given his incredible performance in Ranji Trophy over the last few years. Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to express their happiness for Sarfaraz Khan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan's Father REACTS on Son's Maiden India Call-Up After Years Of Hard Work;...

IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan's Father REACTS on Son's Maiden India Call-Up After Years Of Hard Work;...

‘Years Of Hard Work Finally Paid Off’: Fans Ecstatic As Sarfaraz Khan Gets Maiden India Call-Up...

‘Years Of Hard Work Finally Paid Off’: Fans Ecstatic As Sarfaraz Khan Gets Maiden India Call-Up...

The Rise Of Sarfaraz Khan: Domestic Cricket's Nearly Man Finally Enters The Team India Holy Grail

The Rise Of Sarfaraz Khan: Domestic Cricket's Nearly Man Finally Enters The Team India Holy Grail

‘Wo Karna Chahiye Jo Aapka Dil Bole’: Shoaib Malik Hits Back At Trolls After 3rd Marriage; Watch

‘Wo Karna Chahiye Jo Aapka Dil Bole’: Shoaib Malik Hits Back At Trolls After 3rd Marriage; Watch

‘We Drank Till 3’: Dean Elgar Reveals Virat Kohli ‘Spat’ At Him On 2015 Tour, Later...

‘We Drank Till 3’: Dean Elgar Reveals Virat Kohli ‘Spat’ At Him On 2015 Tour, Later...