‘Years Of Hard Work Finally Paid Off’: Fans Ecstatic As Sarfaraz Khan Gets Maiden India Call-Up For Vizag Test

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has received maiden Team India for the second Test of the five-match series against England on Monday, January 28. India and England will play their second Test at Vishakhapatnam on February 2.

Ahead of the second Test, Board Control of Cricket in India (BCC) announced that Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the Vizag test due to respective injuries. The board stated that Jadeja suffered a hamstring injury while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain during the 1st Test in Hyderabad.

This is a big blow for Team India as the hosts are currently without Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami. Kohli is likely to return from third Test onwards. The BCCI selection added Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sunder to India squad ahead of second Test.

The Men's Selection Committee have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India's squad.#INDvENG https://t.co/xgxI8NsxpV — BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2024

However, Sarfaraz Khan's name grabbed the eyeballs of many Indian cricket fans. The 26-year-old were often overlooked by selectors despite consistently performing well in domestic and first-class cricket over the last few years. Several former Indian cricketers voiced inclusion of Mumbai Indian in the Test squad.

Sarfaraz Khan was part of India A team for an unofficial Test match against England Lions. Still, he was not picked in the India Test squad against visiting England team.

However, Sarfaraz's long wait for his first national call-up came to an end after he was added to Test squad for the Vizag Test.

Fans excited after Sarfaraz Khan's maiden national call-up

Fans couldn't control their joy after Sarfaraz Khan got his maiden Team India call-up for the second Test against England. Many believe that it is a well-deserved call-up for Mumbai batter, given his incredible performance in Ranji Trophy over the last few years. Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to express their happiness for Sarfaraz Khan.

