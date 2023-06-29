'I Feel For Sarfaraz Khan, He Should Get An Opportunity To Play For India': Sourav Ganguly

Sarfaraz Khan | File Photo

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly sympathised with young batter Sarfaraz Khan, who has been time and again ignored from selection in the Test team despite scoring tons of runs in domestic cricket.

Ganguly said that players like Sarfaraz and Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, another prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket, should get a chance to play for India soon and praised the selection of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was one of the top scorers in IPL 2023.

"I think Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored tons of runs in Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy. I think that's why he is in the squad. I feel for Sarfaraz Khan.

"At some point he should get an opportunity for the amount of runs that he has scored in past three years," Ganguly told PTI.

"And same thing for Abhimanyu Easwaran for the tons of runs he has scored in last five to six years. I am surprised that both of them have been omitted but they should get a chance in future. But Yashasvi Jaiswal is a good selection."

Fitness, disciplinary issues keeping Sarfaraz out of Indian team

A BCCI official in the know how of things recently made sensational revelations about Sarfaraz and his non selection in the Indian team.

The official said that Saafaraz was being ignored due to his fitness and disciplinary issues.

He even said that Sarfaraz's aggressive celebrations after a Ranji Trophy hundred this year irked the selectors which is why he wasn't considered for national selection.

Ganguly says Sarfaraz has no issues against fast bowling

It was also pointed out that Sarfaraz might not be a good player against fast bowling, a notion which Ganguly dismissed completely.

"If you don't play him (Sarfaraz) against fast bowling, how do you know?.

"If he had problems he wouldn't have scored so many runs all around (India). I personally feel he has no problems against fast bowling and he should be given an opportunity," Ganguly said.