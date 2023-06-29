 'I Feel For Sarfaraz Khan, He Should Get An Opportunity To Play For India': Sourav Ganguly
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I Feel For Sarfaraz Khan, He Should Get An Opportunity To Play For India': Sourav Ganguly

'I Feel For Sarfaraz Khan, He Should Get An Opportunity To Play For India': Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly said that players like Sarfaraz and Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, another prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket, should get a chance to play for India soon.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Sarfaraz Khan | File Photo

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly sympathised with young batter Sarfaraz Khan, who has been time and again ignored from selection in the Test team despite scoring tons of runs in domestic cricket.

Ganguly said that players like Sarfaraz and Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, another prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket, should get a chance to play for India soon and praised the selection of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was one of the top scorers in IPL 2023.

"I think Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored tons of runs in Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy. I think that's why he is in the squad. I feel for Sarfaraz Khan.

Read Also
From Sarfaraz Khan To Ravindra Jadeja: 10 Cricketers With Past History Of Disciplinary Issues
article-image

"At some point he should get an opportunity for the amount of runs that he has scored in past three years," Ganguly told PTI.

"And same thing for Abhimanyu Easwaran for the tons of runs he has scored in last five to six years. I am surprised that both of them have been omitted but they should get a chance in future. But Yashasvi Jaiswal is a good selection."

Fitness, disciplinary issues keeping Sarfaraz out of Indian team

A BCCI official in the know how of things recently made sensational revelations about Sarfaraz and his non selection in the Indian team.

Read Also
'Selector Present Was Not Chetan Sharma': New Revelation Dispels Malicious Intent Behind Sarfaraz...
article-image

The official said that Saafaraz was being ignored due to his fitness and disciplinary issues.

He even said that Sarfaraz's aggressive celebrations after a Ranji Trophy hundred this year irked the selectors which is why he wasn't considered for national selection.

Ganguly says Sarfaraz has no issues against fast bowling

It was also pointed out that Sarfaraz might not be a good player against fast bowling, a notion which Ganguly dismissed completely.

"If you don't play him (Sarfaraz) against fast bowling, how do you know?.

"If he had problems he wouldn't have scored so many runs all around (India). I personally feel he has no problems against fast bowling and he should be given an opportunity," Ganguly said.

Read Also
'What Was Wrong In This Celebration?': Fans Slam BCCI After Video Of Sarfaraz Khan Surfaces
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Rishabh Pant Grimaces In Pain While Stretching At NCA Gym, But Completes Exercise

WATCH: Rishabh Pant Grimaces In Pain While Stretching At NCA Gym, But Completes Exercise

Ajit Agarkar Quits As Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach After Emerging As Frontrunner To Become India's...

Ajit Agarkar Quits As Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach After Emerging As Frontrunner To Become India's...

Ashes 2023: Steve Smith Equals Steve Waugh's Record After 32nd Test Hundred (WATCH)

Ashes 2023: Steve Smith Equals Steve Waugh's Record After 32nd Test Hundred (WATCH)

'Steadily We Rise': Indian Football Team Back Into Top 100 In Latest FIFA Rankings

'Steadily We Rise': Indian Football Team Back Into Top 100 In Latest FIFA Rankings

From Babar Azam To Mohammed Shami: Cricketing Fraternity Celebrates Eid

From Babar Azam To Mohammed Shami: Cricketing Fraternity Celebrates Eid