From Sarfaraz Khan To Ravindra Jadeja: 10 Cricketers With Past History Of Disciplinary Issues

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 26, 2023
Indian domestic cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's finger celebration during one of the Ranji Trophy games put him under the scanner, suggesting his improper on and off-field conduct. The finger celebration didn't go down well with the national team selectors.
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya landed in controversy after opening up about his intimate life and triggered backlash with the line 'Main karke aaya hai aaj.' The BCCI suspended Pandya following the controversy.
KL Rahul also partnered Pandya to the show and got carried away during the explosive conversation. He also faced a ban along with Pandya.
Young Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was banned for doping violation in late 2019. He was banned for 8 months before the BCCI lifted it as Shaw explained that he consumed the drug for a respiratory infection. He has also failed fitness tests on a few occasions.
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja copped a ban from IPL 2010 as he was reportedly looking at offers from other franchises.
David Warner was suspended for his altercation with Joe Root in a bar in Birmingham after the 2013 Champions Trophy clash. Warner was also fined £7,000.
England cricketers Ben Stokes and Alex Hales were involved in a brawl outside a nightclub in Bristol back in 2017. The duo faced brief suspension and Stokes appeared for a trial before resuming his career.
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan copped a suspension for a year in October 2019 after failing to report corrupt approaches.
Former West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has had anger issues, evident by flipping the bat against Mitchell Starc during an IPL game. He also hilariously taped his mouth to protest against umpires' decision in IPL 2015.
South African pacer Kagiso Rabada bumped his shoulder with Steve Smith during the second Test at Gqeberha in 2018. Rabada copped a two-match suspension after that incident, but was overturned later.
