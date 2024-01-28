 Xavi Hernandez To Step Down As FC Barcelona Manager At End Of Current Season
Xavi arrived at Cam Nou as a manager in 2021, guiding the glamour club to only four trophies, including La Liga, Joan Gamper Trophy, and Super Cup.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 09:11 AM IST
article-image
Xavi Hernandez | Credits: Twitter/FC Barcelona

In a surprising turn of events, FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez on Sunday decided to step down from his role at the end of the ongoing 2023-2024 season.

Xavi arrived at Cam Nou as a manager in 2021, guiding the glamour club to only four trophies, including La Liga, Joan Gamper Trophy, and Super Cup. The Catalonian manager failed to get a hold of the prestigious UEFA Champions League (UCL) trophy during his tenure.

The 44-year-old's decision to leave his boyhood club as a manager came after Barcelona suffered a 3-5 loss against Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday.

Following the game, Xavi said the match against Villarreal was "cruel" and it was the best time for change.

"Practically, I don't remember a match as cruel as today's. This match has been unfortunate and it is a time to change this dynamic," Xavi was quoted by Sky Sports as saying.

'Situation needs to change course' - Xavi

Even though Xavi's contract was set to run until 2025, the footballer-turned-manager said that June 30 would be his last day at FC Barcelona.

He further added the situation at his current club needs to change.

"I want to announce that on June 30 I will no longer continue as the coach at Barca. I think the situation needs to change course, and as a culer, I cannot allow the current situation," he added.

"I've been a man of the Club. I've prioritized it above even myself. I've given everything I have. And I will continue to do so to make the fans feel proud," he further added.

The Catalan-based club have been sloppy recently as they have lost three matches in their previous five encounters, including a 4-1 loss against their arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

In the ongoing season, Barcelona stand in third place in the standings with 44 points by their name after winning 13 of their 21 matches.

